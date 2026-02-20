ChatGPT Ads From Expedia Spotted In The Wild

As you know, OpenAI said they would release ads in ChatGPT and then about ten days ago, said the ads went live for a limited number of users. Since then, we have not seen reports of anyone seeing ads in the wild within ChatGPT until now.

Those ads, at least the ones spotted in the wild, were from Expedia and were spotted by Ashley Fletcher from Adthena. He posted this screenshot of them:

Chatgpt Ads Spotted Wild

The query or prompt was [What’s the best way to book a weekend away?] and it did not require a follow up prompt to trigger the ads. The ads just showed up at the bottom of the first response.

Ashley wrote, "Contrary to early predictions that ads would only appear after a back-and-forth dialogue, these triggered immediately on the first prompt response." "Notably, the UI features a prominent brand favicon and a "Sponsored" label, slightly different to OpenAI's original concepts," he added.

Hat tip:

Forum discussion at LinkedIn.

 

