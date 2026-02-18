Google AdSense Anchor & Vignette Ads Bug Won't Close Ads

There is a bug impacting a number of Google AdSense publishers where the anchor and vignette ads won't close for users. This has been an issue since February 13th and Google is reportedly working on a fix for the issue.

Google is also telling those impacted to keep Anchor and Vignette ads disabled until a fix is deployed.

There are a number of reports about this in the Google AdSense Help Forums. Here are some screenshots from those threads:

Notice how these are missing the ability to close the ads. A "bug" or a "feature"? I am just kidding.

I spotted this via Bruno Ramos Lara on X - but here is what I am told Google support told AdSense publishers:

Official update from Google Support: They confirmed it is a 'product-side regression' affecting multiple publishers starting Feb 13. They recommended keeping Anchor and Vignette ads disabled until a fix is deployed. They are actively working on it.

Forum discussion at Google AdSense Help Forums and WebmasterWorld.

 

