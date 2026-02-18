There is a bug impacting a number of Google AdSense publishers where the anchor and vignette ads won't close for users. This has been an issue since February 13th and Google is reportedly working on a fix for the issue.
Google is also telling those impacted to keep Anchor and Vignette ads disabled until a fix is deployed.
There are a number of reports about this in the Google AdSense Help Forums. Here are some screenshots from those threads:
Notice how these are missing the ability to close the ads. A "bug" or a "feature"? I am just kidding.
I spotted this via Bruno Ramos Lara on X - but here is what I am told Google support told AdSense publishers:
Official update from Google Support: They confirmed it is a 'product-side regression' affecting multiple publishers starting Feb 13. They recommended keeping Anchor and Vignette ads disabled until a fix is deployed. They are actively working on it.
7:26 am Spain, the problem persists. Some forums are reporting that display ads are also misaligned, causing sideways scrolling, even if they are fixed-size.— Bruno Ramos Lara (@brunoramoslara) February 18, 2026
Forum discussion at Google AdSense Help Forums and WebmasterWorld.