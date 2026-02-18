Google Ads Now Shows PMax Placement Report Details

Feb 18, 2026 - 7:21 am
Google Ads

Google Ads Report

Google Ads is now showing in the "When and where ads showed" report, the ability to see PMax, Performance Max, reporting. So you can see the placement, type, network and impressions you are getting from your PMax campaigns.

Thomas Eccel said on LinkedIn that this report, while always there, was always empty and had no data. That is until this week where it is now showing data. "I finally see where and how Pmax is being displayed," he wrote.

"But also cool to see finally who the real Google Search Partners are. That was always a blurry grey zone," he added.

Here is his fancy screenshot:

Google Ads Pmax Placement Report Details

I thought this was something Google gave us back in 2024 but clearly I am mistaken.

Forum discussion at LinkedIn.

 

