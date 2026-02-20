Google sent out an email to some Google Ads advertisers about changes coming to Google Ads budget pacing for ad scheduling. These changes go into effect on March 1, 2026.

The email says, "Starting on March 1, 2026, we'll gradually begin rolling out a change to Google Ads average daily budget pacing for advertisers using Ad Scheduling."

The email was posted Jordan Fry on LinkedIn and it reads:

Your monthly spending limit remains 30.4 times your Average Daily Budget. However, our systems will now proactively attempt to spend up to this limit regardless of a campaign's Ad Schedule. This change can help ensure a more consistent monthly spend for customers. Spending limits will remain the same: you'll never be billed more than twice your Average Daily Budget in a single day or 30.4 times your Average Daily Budget per month. Your campaigns will never run on days when they are turned off using Ad Schedules. Be sure to adjust your budgets accordingly if your spending goals will be impacted by this change.

Ginny Marvin, the Google Ads Liaison, responded about these concerns with some more clarity on this change. She wrote:

Your client’s use case for ad scheduling is very common. First, I just want to underscore that this has no impact on ad scheduling itself, and ads will continue to only run during your scheduled times. We’re making this change to better align budget pacing functionality when ad scheduling is place with advertisers’ expectations for monthly spending limits (30.4x daily budget for campaigns using daily budgets). Ad spend will continue to be driven by the campaign’s goal, e.g. conversions or conversion value. We recommend reviewing daily budgets in these campaigns and adjusting if they are not aligned with monthly spend goals.

