Google Ads Auto Enabling Paused Keywords Via Low Activity System Bulk Changes

Google Ads may be automatically enabling paused keywords in your advertising accounts. I am waiting for a statement from Google on this but there are reports that this is being done through the low activity system bulk changes.

This was spotted by Francesco Cifardi who wrote on LinkedIn over the weekend, "So apparently the internal tool that handles "Low activity system bulk changes" also enables keywords. First time it happens to me. Anyone else has seen the same in their Google Ads accounts?"

I did tag Ginny Marvin, Google's Ads Liaison, but I assume this will take some time to dig into.

Here is his screenshot of the change log:

Adriaan Dekker added, "Several advertisers have reported seeing activity log entries showing paused keywords being enabled via automated bulk updates something that historically only paused inactive elements rather than reactivating them." I am not sure if I saw anyone else complain about this, but Adriaan said he has.

Have any of you seen this?

Forum discussion at LinkedIn.