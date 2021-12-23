Daily Search Forum Recap: December 23, 2021

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Most SEOs say they spend 25% or less of their time focused on link building, oh have the times have changed. Microsoft Bing launched buy now features with Shopify and an ethical shopping hub in the UK. An SEO woke up to an extra $80,000 per month because Google pushed his site up in the search results for a competitive keyword phrase - happy holidays SEO! Google said Google Analytics 4 also is not used in Google ranking. Google is testing an image section named "top categorized results," which is weird.

