Daily Search Forum Recap: December 23, 2021

Dec 23, 2021 • 4:00 pm | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Search Forum Recap
Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Most SEOs say they spend 25% or less of their time focused on link building, oh have the times have changed. Microsoft Bing launched buy now features with Shopify and an ethical shopping hub in the UK. An SEO woke up to an extra $80,000 per month because Google pushed his site up in the search results for a competitive keyword phrase - happy holidays SEO! Google said Google Analytics 4 also is not used in Google ranking. Google is testing an image section named "top categorized results," which is weird.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Survey Says: Most SEOs Spend Less Than 25% Of Their Time With Link Building
    Yesterday, I posted a poll asking what percentage of your time as an SEO is spent doing link building. The Twitter poll has a ton of responses, over X, and it seems like the majority of SEOs spend less than 25% of their time focused directly on link building tasks.
  • SEO Holiday Gift: Waking Up To $80,000 In New Revenue This Week
    There is a Reddit thread I found via John Mueller that claims a site owner woke up to an additional $80,000 in monthly revenue. The person said that over the past several days his traffic skyrocketed 6,000 percent because his rankings for a very competitive term reached the fifth position in Google Search.
  • Bing Shopping Buy Now Integration With Shopify & Ethical Shopping
    Microsoft Bing announced it launched its Shopify integration by allowing a buy now from Bing Shopping and Bing Search to the Shopify site it is hosted on. Plus, a couple weeks ago, it launched a new Ethical Shopping hub in United Kingdom, which should expand beyond the UK.
  • Google Image Search Section For "Top Categorized Results" - Confused?
    Google Image search on mobile has these labels for sections of the images it sometimes shows in the search results. A new label I have not seen before is showing "top categorized results." I have no clue what that means - do you?
  • No, Google Doesn't Use Google Analytics 4 For Ranking Purposes
    Google's John Mueller posted a very necessary clarification that Google does not use Google Analytics 4 for ranking purposes. Just like Google said countless times it does not use Google Analytics in its ranking algorithm, so to with the new Google Analytics 4.
  • Nooglers Before Christmas At Google Dublin
    Here are two new Googlers, Nooglers, outside of the Google Dublin office, dressed up to celebrate the holidays. They look happy. They shared this on Instagram and wrote "New kids googling around on

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

