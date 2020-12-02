Poll: Most SEOs Would Ignore Spammy Links But Many Would Disavow Them

Lily Ray ran a poll (I am kicking myself for not seeing it to retweet it but it has over 500 results). The poll asked how would you handle a lot of really spammy links pointing to your clients sites. The response was most would ignore the links but many will disavow them.

The poll is on Twitter and asks "When you see hundreds (or even thousands) of low-quality, highly targeted .blogspot URLs in your client's backlink profile, how do you choose to handle?"

42% said they would Ignore the links because they are spam

29% said they would disavow some of the URLs

17.5% said they would disavow all the blogpost URLs

11% said they would keep the links because they probably are good and helping

Here is the poll:

SEO poll:



When you see hundreds (or even thousands) of low-quality, highly targeted .blogspot URLs in your client's backlink profile, how do you choose to handle?



Assume most of the sites look like total garbage. — Lily Ray 😏 (@lilyraynyc) November 30, 2020

Now, if you add up the two disavows, that is about 46% say they would disavow, which is more than the 42% that would ignore them. But add the 11% that would keep them and the 42% that would ignore them (which is keeping them) and you got 53%.

Interesting distribution.

Of course Google says you can ignore spammy links unless there is a manual action.

Oh, then Lily shared this chart in this tweet:

The poll is done and most SEOs chose to ignore the blogspot links.



Wonder if their answers would be different if they saw that the visibility of the website looks like this, this week: 😏



I chose B & agree with @jennyhalasz's methodology (and others who gave similar answers 👍🏽) https://t.co/I2xaBZrlmZ pic.twitter.com/M1aJB5LEUa — Lily Ray 😏 (@lilyraynyc) December 1, 2020

And a timely tweet from John Mueller of Google:

Just ignore it and keep making your site better while your competition wastes their time. — 🍌 John 🍌 (@JohnMu) December 2, 2020

Forum discussion at Twitter.