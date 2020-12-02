December 1 Google Search Ranking Algorithm Update

There may be another Google search ranking algorithm update rolling out again. This one started around Tuesday, December 1, 2020. Google has not confirmed this but there is chatter and the tracking tools are also showing an update.

There is chatter at WebmasterWorld where some feel that this is a big one. First posts about this change were around 7am ET on December 1st. Here are what some are saying:

There was a noticeable drop in traffic to my information site on 30th November. Was there an update? Indexing issue seems to be solved, at least for my site. The newest post appeared on SERPs in a day and this time it did not disappear.

HUGE Drop in traffic today in Europe !

So far I'm seeing a global drop in traffic today, strange, no SERPs change I think!

I've had a few short burst of traffic today, at 2pm EST I was up >100% then down -10% at 4pm, back up >40% at 5pm. No real sign of anything special on my website, just the normal mix of users. This looks similar to a short burst I had on Nov 25 around 5am, with one notable difference 100% of 2pm traffic in a lot more user than 100% burst of 5am traffic.

25% drop in USA traffic today...Canada -20%, Australia -6%, UK +22%. I've gained new top three and top ten terms today, so why such a huge USA drop is mystifying.

The tracking tools are also showing it:

There is even a shake up on the local side:

What are you all seeing?

