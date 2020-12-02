Google Discover Ads Has A New Format Option

Google announced a new Google Discover ads format to choose from. There is a new 4:5 portrait aspect ratio format that helps advertisers visually showcase their products and services more prominently with consumers as they scroll and it leads into the lead form extensions.

Google wrote on Twitter "Need to inspire new audiences on the lookout for holiday gifts? See our latest Discovery ads layouts and tips to drive action with shoppers as they watch videos, check promotional emails, and catch up on their favorite interests on Google's feeds."

Here is a GIF they shared of it in action:

You can set up audience exclusions during campaign creation and have better forecasting for these ads.

Google posted more tips and information over here.

