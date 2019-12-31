Daily Search Forum Recap: December 31, 2019

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Google: XML Sitemaps Are Mixed Up & Used As An Energy Drink
Google's John Mueller said on Reddit that Google uses XML Sitemaps like an energy drink. John said "All sitemap files of a site are imported into a common, big mixing cup, lightly shaken, and then given to Googlebot by URL in the form of an energy drink."
- Google: Not Cloaking When Content In NoScript Missing Due To A Blocked Endpoint
Mike King asked John Mueller of Google an interesting question around issues that come up with the web rendering engine and blocked endpoints with JavaScript rendering issues. Mike asked if it would be considered cloaking if Google does not end us seeing the content in the rendered version because of the blocked endpoint.
- A Cheesy Video On Google's URL Inspection Tool
John Mueller and Martin Splitt from Google released a cheesy video, literally cheesy in many ways, around questions around the URL inspection tool. These are FAQs that you probably know the answers to already but the video is so funny to watch that you kind of want to watch it more than once.
- Lists On Google Maps Search Carousel For Restaurants?
Google is testing a new search user interface treatment for map results called "Lists on Google Maps." This shows you a carousel of results from Google Maps, Google My Business listings, that you can scroll through and learn more about.
- Google's New Year's Day Doodle For 2020
It is a new year, 2020, in some places now and if you visit the Google home page in those locations you can see Google's frog-themed New Year's Day Doodle. The frog is also looking out at a city landscape, over the water, as the sunrises. It looks like an optimistic 2020, right?
- A Sunset View From The Google Irvine Office
Here is a photo I found on Instagram of a sunset looking out from the Google office building in Irvine, California. The person who posted this on Instagram wrote "beautiful sunset at work today" usin
