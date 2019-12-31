A Cheesy Video On Google's URL Inspection Tool

John Mueller and Martin Splitt from Google released a cheesy video, literally cheesy in many ways, around questions around the URL inspection tool. These are FAQs that you probably know the answers to already but the video is so funny to watch that you kind of want to watch it more than once.

Here are the questions in this video:

According to the Google Search Console screenshots, Googlebot seems to be rendering only a part of our pages - is it just the screenshot or is there something faulty one needs to worry about? (submitted by @Balgev)

Why does Google Search Console tell me there is a .js error when I use arrow functions? (submitted by @l0c4lh057)

Why does the URL inspection tool report a status code 200 for a page that returns a 301 redirect? (submitted by @merlinox)

About making code changes to the URL inspection tool

It is a fun video, here it is:

