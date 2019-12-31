Google's New Year's Day Doodle For 2020

It is a new year, 2020, in some places now and if you visit the Google home page in those locations you can see Google's frog-themed New Year's Day Doodle. The frog is also looking out at a city landscape, over the water, as the sunrises. It looks like an optimistic 2020, right?
Here is a higher resolution version that you can click on to enlarge:
This goes in the theme of the frog from the New Year's Eve logo:
Happy New Years everyone - I wish you all success, happiness and health!
