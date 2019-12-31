Lists On Google Maps Search Carousel For Restaurants?

Google is testing a new search user interface treatment for map results called "Lists on Google Maps." This shows you a carousel of results from Google Maps, Google My Business listings, that you can scroll through and learn more about.

Mordy Oberstein posted a video of it in action on Twitter but here is a still shot first, followed by his tweet:

Has anyone ever seen Google show a carousel of Google Maps lists on the SERP for local queries before?



Pretty interesting.



cc: @rustybrick @sergey_alakov pic.twitter.com/ebSbHVVC0l — Mordy Oberstein (@MordyOberstein) December 30, 2019

I don't think I've ever seen this before and it seems like a new way of Google helping searchers explore new nearby restaurants?

Forum discussion at Twitter.