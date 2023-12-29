Bing Tests Trending Labels In Visually Explore Box

Dec 29, 2023 • 7:41 am | comments (0) by | Filed Under Bing Search
Prev Story Next story
Share This
 

Dancing Style Bing Robot

Microsoft Bing is testing showing a "trending" label in the visually explore box within its search results. This may show up on some visually explore search boxes if Bing thinks the topic is trending.

This feature was spotted by Khushal Bherwani on X and then Shameem Adhikarath on X a day later. Here are some screenshots:

Bing Trending Visually Explore Box

I was not able to replicate this but I suspect this is rolled out anyway.

Forum discussion at X.

Previous story: Google Search Shop By Price & Shop By Brand
Ninja Banner
 
blog comments powered by Disqus