Bing Tests Trending Labels In Visually Explore Box

Microsoft Bing is testing showing a "trending" label in the visually explore box within its search results. This may show up on some visually explore search boxes if Bing thinks the topic is trending.

This feature was spotted by Khushal Bherwani on X and then Shameem Adhikarath on X a day later. Here are some screenshots:

🧵Another example of Trending Now Visually images #G20 pic.twitter.com/P7W6GlJSPn — Khushal Bherwani (@b4k_khushal) September 11, 2023

I was not able to replicate this but I suspect this is rolled out anyway.

Forum discussion at X.