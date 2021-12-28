Daily Search Forum Recap: December 28, 2021

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google's product reviews update is only for English language pages, it is not currently for other languages but that might change in the future. Google Business Profiles now has a way to mark products as special so they show up at the top. Google Ads has a weird but useful "past violations" status for some of your ads. SEOs mostly did not work over the Christmas holiday break but many did. Microsoft Bing has a Santa easter egg hat in the search results.

Google's April 2021 and December 2021 product reviews update only targeted English language content. But John Mueller of Google said he suspects it will roll out to other languages in the future. He actually thought it did already but no, it did not.

Google Business Profiles (formerly Google My Business) seems to have added or is testing adding a new check box for products. There is an option named "mark as special" that will show that product at the top of the page in Google Search.

Shaun Elley posted a screenshot of one of his ads in Google Ads showing a status of "eligible (limited) policy (past violation)." This seems to mean that an ad you once had was disapproved because of a past violation but now that ad is not longer disapproved because Google later decided to no longer disapprove such types of ads.

With all the changes and updates Google made recently, I wondered if some SEOs felt they couldn't take off over the Christmas weekend holiday. Google gave us permission to take off but did you? It seems like most of you did based on this very unscientific and not statistically sound poll I did on Twitter.

If you go to Microsoft Bing and conduct a search that triggers a video preview box to show up, there may be a little holiday easter egg for you. A Santa hat on the play button of the video that wiggles when you hover your mouse cursor over the video.

Microsoft's Bing Dev team shared on Twitter these five golden Bings - the Bing logo in gold five times. Here is the tweet - if someone who gets it wants to explain, please do in the comments.

