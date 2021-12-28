Google Business Profile Products "Mark As Special" For Top Placement

Google Business Profiles (formerly Google My Business) seems to have added or is testing adding a new check box for products. There is an option named "mark as special" that will show that product at the top of the page in Google Search.

Here is a screenshot of this from Shameem Adhikarath on Twitter:

As you can see, Google says "products marked Special are shown at the top of the page." I assume this means the products will show at the top of the business profile page on Google Search and Google Maps.

I personally do not see this option in my Google Business Profile, do you?

Forum discussion at Twitter.