Bing Search Santa Hat Video Play Button Easter Egg

If you go to Microsoft Bing and conduct a search that triggers a video preview box to show up, there may be a little holiday easter egg for you. A Santa hat on the play button of the video that wiggles when you hover your mouse cursor over the video.
Here is a GIF of it in action:
I spotted this via a reader, Frank Sandtmann, a German based SEO consultant.
Here is someone else who noticed this:
#Bing celebrates Christmas with Santa Claus hat pic.twitter.com/6KS2PHAa8o— Punit (@Punit6008) December 22, 2021
Pretty fun Bing!
