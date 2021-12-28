Bing Search Santa Hat Video Play Button Easter Egg

Dec 28, 2021
If you go to Microsoft Bing and conduct a search that triggers a video preview box to show up, there may be a little holiday easter egg for you. A Santa hat on the play button of the video that wiggles when you hover your mouse cursor over the video.

Here is a GIF of it in action:

Bing Search Santa Hat Video Play Button Easter Egg

I spotted this via a reader, Frank Sandtmann, a German based SEO consultant.

Here is someone else who noticed this:

Pretty fun Bing!

Forum discussion at Twitter.

