Poll Results: Did SEOs Work Over The Christmas Holiday Break?

With all the changes and updates Google made recently, I wondered if some SEOs felt they couldn't take off over the Christmas weekend holiday. Google gave us permission to take off but did you?
It seems like most of you did based on this very unscientific and not statistically sound poll I did on Twitter.
I asked yesterday morning "Did you work over the Christmas holiday?" I assume those who took off the week did not see my poll, so I assume whatever the numbers showed, that those who took off over Christmas and the rest of this week were not counted here.
There is over 500 responses to the poll and almost 50% said they did not work at all over Christmas, whereas 20% said they worked a lot and 33% said they worked a little over the break. Here is the Twitter poll:
Search industry: Did you work over the Christmas holiday?— Barry Schwartz (@rustybrick) December 27, 2021
Again, I suspect the people in SEO who worked over the weekend Christmas holiday was a lot lower than this poll shows.
As I covered before here are some of the recently confirmed updates:
- December 2021 product reviews update on December 1st through December 21st
- November 2021 local search update on November 30 through December 8th
- November 2021 core update on November 17th through November 30th
- Google November 2021 spam update on November 3rd
- Google link spam update on July 26th through August 24th
- Google July 2021 core update on July 1st through July 12th
- Google Spam Update Part One on June 28th
- Google Spam Update Part One on June 23rd
- June 2021 core update on June 2nd through June 15th
- Google Predator Update around June 10th
- Google Page Experience Update between June 15th through September 2nd
- Google April 2021 Product reviews update on April 8th
And actually more confirmed ones and plenty of unconfirmed updates.
