Daily Search Forum Recap: December 27, 2023

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Bing Chat added favicons to the links, giving them more visibility. Google checks 4 billion host names per day. Google is sending emails about search note performance. Google Local Service ads tests "choose a place in this area." Google is testing a recipe carousel feature.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Bing Chat Adds Favicons To Links
Microsoft has added favicons to the links within Bing Chat / Copilot. Favicons should make the links beneath the AI-generated answer more clickable and noticeable to users.
- Google Checks 4 Billion Host Names Each Day For Robots.txt
Did you know that Google Search checks about four billion host names each and every day for robots.txt purposes? Gary Illyes said in the December Search Off The Record podcast "we have about four billion host names that we check every single day for robots.txt."
- Google Notes Feature Sending Emails With Statistics
Google added a new search feature to its Search Labs named Notes a few weeks ago and Google is already pushing its use by emailing those who created notes some statistics about how many people viewed the notes they added on specific search results.
- Google Local Ads Titled Choose A Place In The Area
Google is testing local ads in its search results titled "Choose a place in the area." This comes in a format with image carousels and list views.
- Google Tests Recipe Carousel Navigation In Search
Google is testing a navigation slider feature in the recipe images within the recipe search results. This illustrates to searchers that they can swipe over the image to see additional images from the recipe article.
- Google Ice Sculpture
Google made a custom ice sculpture with the super G Google logo in it. This seems to have been done outside at the Google Boulder, Colorado office.
Other Great Search Threads:
- In order for it to work, we need to pre-process the video. If the video has subtitles - we can always fallback on that, if it does not and we didn't preprocess it yet - then it won't work., Mikhail Parakhin on X
- New Layout for adding an Update to Google Business Profiles. New or Bug - you never know these days., Tim Capper on X
- Google just launched VideoPoet, and it's insane It's literally ChatGPT for: - Text-to-Video - Image-to-Video - Inpainting - Video Editing Here're 10 wild examples:, Poonam Soni on X
- How to get traffic to specific localized domain?, Reddit
- Interesting to see StackExchange drop heavily since ~12/13 or so. I wonder if this was a by-product of the hidden gems changes that might have rolled out around then. Remember, Quora has seen some very strange dips and surges recently. C, Glenn Gabe on X
- Like many other companies, eBay is working on its own Jarvis -> eBay filed a patent application for an "intelligent online personal assistant" with an "offline visual search database" "In one example, a user gives eBay’s system a, Glenn Gabe on X
- Not profitable for first 9 months of 2023. Then the Sep HCU happened. :) -> Reddit expects 2023 ad revenue to grow 20%+ YoY to slightly over $800M; a source says Reddit was not profitable through the first nine months of 2023 "Reddi, Glenn Gabe on X
Search Engine Land Stories:
Other Great Search Stories:
Analytics
- Google Analytics vs Other Analytics Tools: Which is Better?, Analytics Insight
- How to Delete a Property in Google Analytics, Tech Junkie
Industry & Business
- Big Tech outspends venture capital firms in AI investment frenzy, Financial Times
- Google Rejected Play Store Fee Changes for Hit on Sales, Epic Lawsuit Shows, Bloomberg
- Japan to crack down on Apple and Google app store monopolies, Nikkei Asia
Links & Content Marketing
- Apple Explores A.I. Deals With News Publishers, New York Times
Local & Maps
- Samsung Android 14 update breaks wireless Android Auto for some, 9to5Google
- Google Maps Introduces New Fog of War Feature, Hard Drive
- Google Maps Will Get Speed Bump Information (With Two Huge Catches), AutoEvolution
- More Signs That a Big Apple Maps Update Is Just Around the Corner, AutoEvolution
Mobile & Voice
- Apple Vision Pro tipped for late Jan/early Feb release, TechCrunch
- Microsoft Copilot's ChatGPT-like app lands on Android, with iOS version coming soon, Windows Latest
SEO
- AI Tools for SEO Keyword Intent, Practical Ecommerce
- How To Audit Pagination For SEO, SEOSLY
PPC
Search Features
Feedback:
Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, on Threads, Mastodon and Bluesky and you can follow us on Facebook and on Google News and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or just contact us the old fashion way.