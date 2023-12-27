Daily Search Forum Recap: December 27, 2023

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Bing Chat added favicons to the links, giving them more visibility. Google checks 4 billion host names per day. Google is sending emails about search note performance. Google Local Service ads tests "choose a place in this area." Google is testing a recipe carousel feature.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Bing Chat Adds Favicons To Links

Microsoft has added favicons to the links within Bing Chat / Copilot. Favicons should make the links beneath the AI-generated answer more clickable and noticeable to users.

Microsoft has added favicons to the links within Bing Chat / Copilot. Favicons should make the links beneath the AI-generated answer more clickable and noticeable to users.

Did you know that Google Search checks about four billion host names each and every day for robots.txt purposes? Gary Illyes said in the December Search Off The Record podcast "we have about four billion host names that we check every single day for robots.txt."

Did you know that Google Search checks about four billion host names each and every day for robots.txt purposes? Gary Illyes said in the December Search Off The Record podcast "we have about four billion host names that we check every single day for robots.txt."

Google added a new search feature to its Search Labs named Notes a few weeks ago and Google is already pushing its use by emailing those who created notes some statistics about how many people viewed the notes they added on specific search results.

Google added a new search feature to its Search Labs named Notes a few weeks ago and Google is already pushing its use by emailing those who created notes some statistics about how many people viewed the notes they added on specific search results.

Google is testing local ads in its search results titled "Choose a place in the area." This comes in a format with image carousels and list views.

Google is testing local ads in its search results titled "Choose a place in the area." This comes in a format with image carousels and list views.

Google is testing a navigation slider feature in the recipe images within the recipe search results. This illustrates to searchers that they can swipe over the image to see additional images from the recipe article.

Google is testing a navigation slider feature in the recipe images within the recipe search results. This illustrates to searchers that they can swipe over the image to see additional images from the recipe article.

Google made a custom ice sculpture with the super G Google logo in it. This seems to have been done outside at the Google Boulder, Colorado office.

Apple Explores A.I. Deals With News Publishers, New York Times

