Google Local Ads Titled Choose A Place In The Area

Dec 27, 2023 • 7:21 am | comments (0) by | Filed Under Google Maps
Man Rotatery Phone Book

Google is testing local ads in its search results titled "Choose a place in the area." This comes in a format with image carousels and list views.

This was spotted by Anthony Higman and he posted some screenshots on X and he wrote, "New "Choose A Place In The Area" Local Ads SERP Feature." He said he is "Seeing Across Geo's & Browsers On Mobile."

Here is his screenshot:

Google Choose A Place In The Area

Here are more screenshots from Higman:

I am not sure what this means to be exact...

Forum discussion at X.

