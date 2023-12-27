Google Local Ads Titled Choose A Place In The Area

Google is testing local ads in its search results titled "Choose a place in the area." This comes in a format with image carousels and list views.

This was spotted by Anthony Higman and he posted some screenshots on X and he wrote, "New "Choose A Place In The Area" Local Ads SERP Feature." He said he is "Seeing Across Geo's & Browsers On Mobile."

Here is his screenshot:

Here are more screenshots from Higman:

I am not sure what this means to be exact...

