Google Local Ads Titled Choose A Place In The Area

Google is testing local ads in its search results titled "Choose a place in the area." This comes in a format with image carousels and list views.
This was spotted by Anthony Higman and he posted some screenshots on X and he wrote, "New "Choose A Place In The Area" Local Ads SERP Feature." He said he is "Seeing Across Geo's & Browsers On Mobile."
Here is his screenshot:
Here are more screenshots from Higman:
3 Spots. pic.twitter.com/v2y2YwhKMh— Anthony Higman (@AnthonyHigman) December 20, 2023
I am not sure what this means to be exact...
