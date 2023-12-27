Google Tests Recipe Carousel Navigation In Search

Google is testing a navigation slider feature in the recipe images within the recipe search results. This illustrates to searchers that they can swipe over the image to see additional images from the recipe article.

I do not see this myself, so it seems like a test, but Khushal Bherwani posted some images and a video of this last week on X.

Here is a static image:

Here is a GIF:

I kind of like this little overlay illustration / directions, it makes it easier to understand you can swipe on the image to see more...

And a rich cards layout:

🆕 Google testing new Rich Card Layout for recipe section. @rustybrick pic.twitter.com/UfkHKgAzxQ — Khushal Bherwani (@b4k_khushal) December 18, 2023

Forum discussion at X.