Google Tests Recipe Carousel Navigation In Search

Dec 27, 2023 • 7:11 am | comments (0) by | Filed Under Google Search Engine
Prev Story Next story
Share This
 

Robot Baking Google Logo

Google is testing a navigation slider feature in the recipe images within the recipe search results. This illustrates to searchers that they can swipe over the image to see additional images from the recipe article.

I do not see this myself, so it seems like a test, but Khushal Bherwani posted some images and a video of this last week on X.

Here is a static image:

Google Recipe Design Image Carousel Swipe

Here is a GIF:

Google Recipe Design Image Carousel Swipe

I kind of like this little overlay illustration / directions, it makes it easier to understand you can swipe on the image to see more...

And a rich cards layout:

Forum discussion at X.

Previous story: Daily Search Forum Recap: December 26, 2023
Ninja Banner
 
blog comments powered by Disqus