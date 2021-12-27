Daily Search Forum Recap: December 27, 2021

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google Ads has a serving issue with ads on Gmail desktop browsers since before Christmas. Google wants all its algorithms to work across all languages, but they don't always roll out that way. Google said it does keep a log of all its algorithmic search changes but it is often hard to look back at the log as pinpoint why a specific URL didn't perform well. Google Search won't rank G-rated branded sex toy companies for their company name in the free organic results but they will in Google Ads. Google Search Console's link report is not a priority for Google, they said. John Mueller posted his year in review for SEO memes. John was also working over the Christmas holiday break helping SEOs and site owners. Hope all of you had a nice Christmas and Kwanzaa holiday!

