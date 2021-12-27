2021 Microsoft Bing Swag - Backpack, Coffee Mug, Water Bottle, Ear Buds & More

Menachem Ani shared a photo of the new swag he received from the Microsoft Bing team. They sent him a backpack, water bottle, coffee mug, ear buds, and a couple other things I am not sure about.

His firm won the Microsoft Advertising Partner Celebration for October 2021 - maybe that is why he received these?

He shared the photo on Twitter.

This post is part of our daily Search Photo of the Day column, where we find fun and interesting photos related to the search industry and share them with our readers.