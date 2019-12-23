Daily Search Forum Recap: December 23, 2019

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Vlog #32: Matt Cutts On His Google Years & How SEO/SEMs Can Make A Difference At The USDS
Note: The first 5:45 of the video is my trip there, you can skip to the interview at the 5:45 mark. I made sure this video was completely unedited outside of the b-roll stuff before and after. Matt Cutts loves doing "one-takes" and actually, so do I...
- Google Local Tests Browse By Photo
We keep seeing signs both via Google messaging and Google action that photos and media are becoming more and more important. A few months ago, Google started using photos for local search more often. Now, Sergey Alakov noticed Google has a local pack feature that lets you "browse by photo" for local results.
- Google Shows Cameos In Google Discover
Glenn Gabe was scrolling through his Google Discover feed over the weekend and Google knew that Glenn didn't get enough of his Barry fix and decided to show him one of my recent Cameos by Google posts. Yes, Google can show video answer cameos in the Google Discover feed. This is new to me.
- Google Local Pack With Blue Star Icon For Top Rated?
Sergey Alakov posted a screen shot on Twitter of a new icon he spotted in the local pack listings. The icon is a blue comment style image with a blue star in the center. He asked me if this is an ad icon, but I believe this is a top rated icon, an icon that shows this location has a top rating by Google users for some category.
- Google Posts Happy Holidays 2019! Doodles For The Week
Google has started posting the Doodles for "Happy Holidays 2019!" Today you get a happy holidays Doodle that has three colored handles, in a bow, illuminating. Tomorrow, Tuesday, you get a snow globe with Santa and his sled, with a Christmas tree.
- Roller Skating In The Google Austin Office
Here, I think, is a Googler roller skating around Floor 27 in the Google Austin (I think the Austin) office. This video was posted on Instagram and she wrote "My last office skate on Floor 27." She
Other Great Search Forum Threads:
- France Fines Google $167 Million Over Advertiser Suspensions, WebmasterWorld
- I finished the redesign of the search developer documentation landing page, just in time for 2020 🤩🥳🎊 https://t.co/y7g26SrD1Z, Lizzi Harvey on Twitter
- Report: 270 Million Facebook User Details Leaked, WebmasterWorld
- Is Google devaluing pages with recent changes?, WebmasterWorld
- There is no content on a page that returns 301 or 302. It redirects to other pages., John Mueller on Twitter
- Bing, the mighty neglected SE, WebmasterWorld
Search Engine Land Stories:
- SMX Overtime: Here’s how to take control of your account ad groups and search terms
- Google Ads to end customer support via social Jan 1, 2020
- How many people should be on your SEO team? The factors to consider
- La mort d’ads: French regulator fines Google $166 million for ‘brutal’ ad suspensions
Other Great Search Stories:
Analytics
- 2020 data measurement strategies, Think with Google
- Cloud data analytics year in review, 2019, Google Cloud Blog
- Two Types of Digital Marketers: The Tortoise and The Hare, Orbit Media Studios
Industry & Business
- Google CEO Sundar Pichai gets a big pay raise as CEO of Alphabet, CNN
- Man jailed for $122 million scam that fooled Google and Facebook, Naked Security
Local & Maps
- Apple Maps Gets a Touch of Google Maps in Massive Design Concept, Softpedia
- Is Google Maps same for every country around the world? A research says No!, Digital Information World
Mobile & Voice
- Now you can easily delete accidental commands from Google Assistant, Digital Information World
- Winner and loser of the week: Facebook data misery and Siri's dominance, AndroidPIT
SEO
- 4 SEO Predictions for 2020, iPullRank
PPC
- Google's Holiday Shopping Experience: Black Friday Recap, Search Metrics
- Google Allow More US Online Gambling Ads, Gaming Post CA
Search Features
- When will Santa be here? Find out for yourself!, Google Blog
Other Search