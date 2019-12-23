Daily Search Forum Recap: December 23, 2019

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Vlog #32: Matt Cutts On His Google Years & How SEO/SEMs Can Make A Difference At The USDS

Note: The first 5:45 of the video is my trip there, you can skip to the interview at the 5:45 mark. I made sure this video was completely unedited outside of the b-roll stuff before and after. Matt Cutts loves doing "one-takes" and actually, so do I...

Note: The first 5:45 of the video is my trip there, you can skip to the interview at the 5:45 mark. I made sure this video was completely unedited outside of the b-roll stuff before and after. Matt Cutts loves doing "one-takes" and actually, so do I... Google Local Tests Browse By Photo

We keep seeing signs both via Google messaging and Google action that photos and media are becoming more and more important. A few months ago, Google started using photos for local search more often. Now, Sergey Alakov noticed Google has a local pack feature that lets you "browse by photo" for local results.

We keep seeing signs both via Google messaging and Google action that photos and media are becoming more and more important. A few months ago, Google started using photos for local search more often. Now, Sergey Alakov noticed Google has a local pack feature that lets you "browse by photo" for local results. Google Shows Cameos In Google Discover

Glenn Gabe was scrolling through his Google Discover feed over the weekend and Google knew that Glenn didn't get enough of his Barry fix and decided to show him one of my recent Cameos by Google posts. Yes, Google can show video answer cameos in the Google Discover feed. This is new to me.

Glenn Gabe was scrolling through his Google Discover feed over the weekend and Google knew that Glenn didn't get enough of his Barry fix and decided to show him one of my recent Cameos by Google posts. Yes, Google can show video answer cameos in the Google Discover feed. This is new to me. Google Local Pack With Blue Star Icon For Top Rated?

Sergey Alakov posted a screen shot on Twitter of a new icon he spotted in the local pack listings. The icon is a blue comment style image with a blue star in the center. He asked me if this is an ad icon, but I believe this is a top rated icon, an icon that shows this location has a top rating by Google users for some category.

Sergey Alakov posted a screen shot on Twitter of a new icon he spotted in the local pack listings. The icon is a blue comment style image with a blue star in the center. He asked me if this is an ad icon, but I believe this is a top rated icon, an icon that shows this location has a top rating by Google users for some category. Google Posts Happy Holidays 2019! Doodles For The Week

Google has started posting the Doodles for "Happy Holidays 2019!" Today you get a happy holidays Doodle that has three colored handles, in a bow, illuminating. Tomorrow, Tuesday, you get a snow globe with Santa and his sled, with a Christmas tree.

Google has started posting the Doodles for "Happy Holidays 2019!" Today you get a happy holidays Doodle that has three colored handles, in a bow, illuminating. Tomorrow, Tuesday, you get a snow globe with Santa and his sled, with a Christmas tree. Roller Skating In The Google Austin Office

Here, I think, is a Googler roller skating around Floor 27 in the Google Austin (I think the Austin) office. This video was posted on Instagram and she wrote "My last office skate on Floor 27." She

Other Great Search Forum Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

Analytics

Industry & Business

Local & Maps

Mobile & Voice

SEO

4 SEO Predictions for 2020, iPullRank

PPC

Search Features

Other Search