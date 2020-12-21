Daily Search Forum Recap: December 21, 2020

Dec 21, 2020
Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Does Google Ignore Portions Of Your Site For Accessing Quality? It's More About Indexing.
    Generally SEOs tend to believe that Google determines the quality of a site based on all the pages on the site, not just portions of those pages. So if you have a very low quality section on your site, it can hurt the rest of your site. Google has even said this. But maybe that is no longer black and white?
  • Google Search Console Update On Request Indexing & Disavow Tool Issues
    As you know, Google Search Console has some things up in the air around broken or temporarily not functioning features. You know about the ongoing request indexing tool being offline for now 2 months and 7 days. Also the validate fix tool being offline also. But also the disavow tool does not really work well for domain verified sites.
  • Google Local Meshed Throughout Web Search Results
    Niki Mosier spotted something that was previously pointed out to me but I thought then it was a bug. But it is not a bug, I see it myself. Google is meshing the local features in the Google web search results. Basically, you get a local panel, then a section for reviews, then the popular times, then a section for Q&A and then the web results.
  • Google Search Popular Products Review Slider
    Brian Freiesleben found another new Google user interface test (I believe), this is a new way of visualizing the review attributes within the popular products section of the Google search results. They put the review attributes into this slider, like a line chart from attractive to unattractive.
  • Google Search Streamed 3D Content Including Cars
    Rajan Patel, VP of Engineering at Google leading teams working on Lens, AR, and Consumer Shopping, announced on Twitter that you can now see cloud streamed 3D content in Search on Android devices. You can now see "cars in high fidelity and with a set of cinematic 3D backgrounds to get the most photorealistic 3D experience to date," Rajan Patel said.
  • Vlog #99: Joe Beccalori On What Has Changed In SEO Over The Years
    Joe Beccalori is the CEO of Interact Marketing, as you know, first I spoke to his employee Anthony Church and now this conversation is with Joe. Joe lived not far from me back in the day, so that is our non-SEO connection. He first started...
  • Google Create Play Sign Shadow
    Here is one from about four years ago, of a YouTuber named Luisfer Polito (I think he is a YouTuber) holding a YouTube create play button sign at the GooglePlex. The cool part is that you see the sig
  • Google Logo For The Winter Solstice & Great Conjunction
    Today, Google has not just the change of seasons logo for the winter season in the Northern Hemisphere and the summer season in the Southern Hemisphere but also one for the great conjunction - all in one. The great conjunction is a conjunction of the planets Jupiter and Saturn, when the two planets appear closest together in the sky.

