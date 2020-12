Here is one from about four years ago, of a YouTuber named Luisfer Polito (I think he is a YouTuber) holding a YouTube create play button sign at the GooglePlex. The cool part is that you see the sign through the shadow on the ground.

This was shared on Instagram back in 2016.

This post is part of our daily Search Photo of the Day column, where we find fun and interesting photos related to the search industry and share them with our readers.