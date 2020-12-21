Google Local Meshed Throughout Web Search Results

Niki Mosier spotted something that was previously pointed out to me but I thought then it was a bug. But it is not a bug, I see it myself. Google is meshing the local features in the Google web search results. Basically, you get a local panel, then a section for reviews, then the popular times, then a section for Q&A and then the web results.

Niki shared a video of it on Twitter and I also see it, so I made my own into a GIF:

Here is Niki's video:

Are these @GoogleMyBiz features (reviews and questions) sprinkled on the SERP for a non local search new? @rustybrick pic.twitter.com/FYNpwdqLtM — Niki Mosier (@nikers85) December 20, 2020

Again, I've seen this before, but for some reason I thought it was a bug. It is not a bug, at least, I've seen this before and I can replicate it.

Google has categorized the search results listings before, so it might just be that but with a local twist.

