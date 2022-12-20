Daily Search Forum Recap: December 20, 2022

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Google's new local pack design might be fully live now. Upvoting reviews in Google may keep them up longer in your Google listings. Google has stopped using Web Light to speed up pages for slow connections. Google is testing search within videos in India. Google added the top products report to the Google Business Profile performance report.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Google Search In Video
Google announced in India yesterday that they are testing a search feature to allow you to search text within video. This isn't a huge stretch from key moments but it is neat to see you being able to search the words spoken in a video.
- Google's New Local Pack Full Design Now Live?
A couple of months ago, I reported Google testing a new design for the local pack, which is a fuller design. Well, Shay Harel from RankRanger says this new design is fully live.
- Google Top Products Added To Business Profiles Performance Reports
Google seems to be rolling out a new "top products" report to the performance reports within Google Business Profiles. As you know, businesses can add products in numerous ways to their Google Business Profile local listing, and here is a new report to track the performance of those products in local search.
- Study: Upvoting Reviews Keeps The Reviews On Google Local Longer
Here is another study from Joy Hawkins and friends. This study says that upvoting reviews tend to keep the reviews on the local listings up for a longer period of time.
- Google Stops Using Web Light To Serve Lighter/Faster Version Of Your Pages
Since 2015 Google has been serving lighter-weight and thus faster-loading web pages over Web Light to some devices that just don't have the speed or capabilities to load the heavier version of the page. Well, that is now done; Google retired Web Light.
- Face Paint At Google Dublin Office
Some of the Googlers at the Dublin office had their faces painted for a Halloween event at the office. We have see Googlers do face painting before, but that was a few years back. This one I spotted
Other Great Search Threads:
- Regarding all the patents, on the one hand, I don't have time to go through them all (and reviewing 3rd party patents can be problematic too), and like Oleg mentioned, there are a lot of things patented that aren't (any more) in use, and things in use whi, John Mueller on Mastodon
- Google Business Profile removed options to manage business information in Manager. You can only see photos now and get redirected to in-search experience., Thibault Adda on Twitter
- Search recorded its highest ever traffic in 25 years during the final of #FIFAWorldCup , it was like the entire world was searching about one thing!, Sundar Pichai on Twitter
- You can exclude up to 10 YouTube TV channels from your YT Campaigns., Greg on Twitter
- I recommend people use a full-service hosting platform like Wix or Squarespace instead of trying to host a website themselves., John Mueller on Mastodon
Search Engine Land Stories:
- Google search retires Web Light, Google’s method to serve faster, lighter pages to people
- Facebook: A content marketing guide
Other Great Search Stories:
Analytics
- The Easy Way to Set Up HubSpot Pipelines: 101 Guide, Databox Blog
Industry & Business
- Google Can Keep Global Chromecast Data Secret in Patent Case, Bloomberg
- How we’re helping kids and families safely learn, grow and play online, Google Blog
- Clean Energy Quest Pits Google Against Utilities, New York Times
Links & Content Marketing
- 15 Content Promotion Strategies That Work in 2023, Outbrain
- Why Top-of-Funnel Content Matters for Full-Funnel Lead Gen, Online Marketing Blog
- How to Detect AI-Generated Content (and Can Google Do That), Internet Marketing Ninjas Blog
Local & Maps
- How Google Maps on Fitbit Sense 2 and Versa 4 works, 9to5Google
- New and Improved 'Get Reviews': Greater Flexibility, Better Engagement, More Reviews, BrightLocal
Mobile & Voice
SEO
- 2023 predictions for SEO, Growth and Tech, Kevin Indig
- December Link Spam Update: Generally Quiet, Clear Candidates, SISTRIX
- What’s next for news SEO? 2023 predictions, WTF is SEO?
- When should you run an SEO A/B test?, SearchPilot
PPC
- Cyber Week 2022: Top Retail insights on Microsoft Advertising, Microsoft Advertising
- Top 12 Best Ways of Advertising in 2023, PPC Expo
Search Features
- Google for India 2022: Using AI to make Google more helpful, secure, and private for India's changing digital needs, Google Blog
Other Search
- How YouTube supported the 2022 U.S. midterm elections, YouTube Blog
- Recapping our work on the 2022 U.S. midterm elections, Google Blog
- WebGPT: Improving the Factual Accuracy of Language Models through Web Browsing, OpenAI
Feedback:
Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, you can follow us on Facebook and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or just contact us the old fashion way.