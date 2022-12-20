Daily Search Forum Recap: December 20, 2022

Dec 20, 2022 • 4:00 pm | comments (0) by twitter mastodon | Filed Under Search Forum Recap
Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google's new local pack design might be fully live now. Upvoting reviews in Google may keep them up longer in your Google listings. Google has stopped using Web Light to speed up pages for slow connections. Google is testing search within videos in India. Google added the top products report to the Google Business Profile performance report.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Google Search In Video
    Google announced in India yesterday that they are testing a search feature to allow you to search text within video. This isn't a huge stretch from key moments but it is neat to see you being able to search the words spoken in a video.
  • Google's New Local Pack Full Design Now Live?
    A couple of months ago, I reported Google testing a new design for the local pack, which is a fuller design. Well, Shay Harel from RankRanger says this new design is fully live.
  • Google Top Products Added To Business Profiles Performance Reports
    Google seems to be rolling out a new "top products" report to the performance reports within Google Business Profiles. As you know, businesses can add products in numerous ways to their Google Business Profile local listing, and here is a new report to track the performance of those products in local search.
  • Study: Upvoting Reviews Keeps The Reviews On Google Local Longer
    Here is another study from Joy Hawkins and friends. This study says that upvoting reviews tend to keep the reviews on the local listings up for a longer period of time.
  • Google Stops Using Web Light To Serve Lighter/Faster Version Of Your Pages
    Since 2015 Google has been serving lighter-weight and thus faster-loading web pages over Web Light to some devices that just don't have the speed or capabilities to load the heavier version of the page. Well, that is now done; Google retired Web Light.
  • Face Paint At Google Dublin Office
    Some of the Googlers at the Dublin office had their faces painted for a Halloween event at the office. We have see Googlers do face painting before, but that was a few years back. This one I spotted

Feedback:

