Daily Search Forum Recap: December 19, 2024

Dec 19, 2024 - 10:00 am 0 by
Filed Under Search Forum Recap

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google's December 2024 core update is done and it was quick and painful. Google Maps has a bug with some Business Profile listings flickering away. Google spoke about blocking policy pages. There is a new study on Google local reviews. Google Merchant Center lets you now select your payment methods.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Google December 2024 Core Update Fast & Furiously Finished Rolling Out
    The Google December 2024 core update quickly and brutally finished rolling out yesterday at around 2:00 PM ET. It took just over 6 days to roll out, starting on December 12, 2024 at 10:45 am and finishing on December 18, 2024 at 2:00 pm. This update finished fast, but it seems quick and mighty (or fast and furious).
  • Broken Google Maps Business Profile Listings
    There are a number of reports of Google Business Profile listings in Google Maps coming up broken. Google seems to be showing half of the listing, with flickering maps portions, missing business names, blue maps and more issues.
  • Study On Removal Of Google Local Reviews
    The folks over at GMBapi have put together a large study on the topic of how and why Google removes reviews from Google Business Profiles. It looked at nearly 5 million reviews across 78 countries and over 19,000 locations.
  • Google Says It Makes No Sense To Block Disclaimer and Privacy Policy Pages
    Google's John Mueller said, "It makes no sense to block" privacy, disclaimers, or other legal types of pages from your site. He added on Reddit, "They don't cause a 'duplicate content issue'."
  • Google Merchant Center Now Lets You Select Your Payment Methods
    Google Merchant Center now lets merchants specify which payment methods and options they offer customers. Google would normally handle this in an automated way but now Google is letting you override those payment options, in case Google is getting it wrong.
  • Google Super G Logo Sushi Platter
    Here is a sushi company that designed the super G Google logo into their sushi platter. They have a few photos of the platter being designed on Instagram.

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

Mobile & Voice

SEO

PPC

Search Features

Other Search

Feedback:

Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, on Threads, Mastodon and Bluesky and you can follow us on Facebook and on Google News and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or just contact us the old fashion way.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
- YouTube
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: December 19, 2024

Dec 19, 2024 - 10:00 am
Google Updates

Google December 2024 Core Update Fast & Furiously Finished Rolling Out

Dec 19, 2024 - 7:51 am
Google Maps

Broken Google Maps Business Profile Listings

Dec 19, 2024 - 7:41 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google Says It Makes No Sense To Block Disclaimer and Privacy Policy Pages

Dec 19, 2024 - 7:31 am
Google Maps

Study On Removal Of Google Local Reviews

Dec 19, 2024 - 7:21 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google Merchant Center Now Lets You Select Your Payment Methods

Dec 19, 2024 - 7:11 am
Previous Story: Google December 2024 Core Update Fast & Furiously Finished Rolling Out

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2024 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.