Google Merchant Center Now Lets You Select Your Payment Methods

Google Credit Cards

Google Merchant Center now lets merchants specify which payment methods and options they offer customers. Google would normally handle this in an automated way but now Google is letting you override those payment options, in case Google is getting it wrong.

This was spotted by Emmanuel Flossie who posted screenshots of this on LinkedIn and wrote, "You can now specify what payment methods you accept in Google Merchant Center. Clearly the automated system was pretty bugged!"

Google wrote:

  • Digital wallet options detected on your website or added manually may be displayed on Google Search in the US. Drag and drop these options in your preferred order.
  • Don't see a digital wallet option you support? Send feedback to request
  • Buy Now, Pay Later options detected on your website or added manually may be displayed on Google Search in the US. Drag and drop these options in your preferred order.
  • Don't see a Buy Now, Pay Later option you support? Send feedback to request

Here is the screenshot:

Google Merchant Center Select Payment Method

Forum discussion at LinkedIn.

 

