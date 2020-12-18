Google Search Lets You Try On Makeup Like Lipstick & Eyeshadow

Google announced a new augmented reality feature that is now supported in search - trying on make up. Since people really don't want to try it on in a store, Google Search lets you try it on virtually in the search results.

Google said "more than 73 percent of U.S. shoppers are planning to buy online" and "now, when you search for a lipstick or eyeshadow product, like L’Oreal’s Infallible Paints Metallic Eyeshadow, you can see what it looks like on a range of skin tones and compare shades and textures to help you find the right products." Google is working with data partners ModiFace and Perfect Corp to help you better visualize thousands of lipstick and eyeshadow shades from your favorite brands like L’Oreal, MAC Cosmetics, Black Opal and Charlotte Tilbury.

I think this is the first time I've had makeup on, twice in real-life and this time virtually. I think for a school play when I was a little kid and then another time when I was forced to for a TV thing. Here is what Google thinks I look like with makeup on:

Here is how the UI looks in Google search on mobile:

So if you are in the makeup business, this might be something you want to reach out to your Google representatives about.

Forum discussion at Twitter.