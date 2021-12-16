Daily Search Forum Recap: December 16, 2021

Dec 16, 2021
Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

It was a busy day today, we had a massive Google some big indexing or serving issue today. Also early in the morning, the Google Ads interface was offline for an hour or two. Google's product reviews update will continue to roll out right up until around Christmas Eve - hope you all have a relaxing holiday 🙃. The Google AdSense team will, the AdSense support team is offline from December 17, 2021 to January 4, 2022. Google said it is almost impossible to tell which SEO efforts led to ranking improvements. Google Analytics 4 now connects to Google Search Console. Google offered some SEO tips for what you need to do if you need to take down your site to fix Log4j security issues and not see ranking issues.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Google December 2021 Products Reviews Update Will Roll Out Until Right Before Christmas
    Google started to roll out the December 2021 product reviews update on Wednesday, December 1, 2021. Google said then it would take about three weeks to fully roll out, which means probably around December 22nd, a couple days before Christmas eve.
  • Google Seems To Be Not Indexing Or Crawling New Content This Morning (Update Fixed)
    It seems like Google is having a major indexing or crawling issue this morning - again. Google seems to have not picked up on new content in the past hour or two. You can see sites like the Wall Street Journal, New York Times, and niche publishers like TechCrunch and The Verge are not seeing their new published content show up in the Google Search results.
  • Google: You Can't Tell Which SEO Efforts Led To Ranking Success
    John Mueller from Google shared something both funny and mostly true about SEO tasks. He basically said that it is often hard or even sometimes impossible to know which SEO tasks led to ranking success, even after it is all set and done. John said on Twitter "you can't even tell afterwards" which SEO tasks worked or not.
  • New: Google Analytics 4 Supports Google Search Console Data
    Google announced that now Google Analytics 4 supports data from Google Search Console. This was something Google has supported with the original Google Analytics since 2011 and now has brought over support for with the new GA4.
  • Google Ads Console Was Offline For A Couple Of Hours This Morning
    Not only did we have a two hour Google Search indexing outage this morning, but between around 3am ET and 5am ET the Google Ads interface and advertising console was offline as well. We saw numerous reports from advertisers about the outage this morning.
  • Google SEO Tips On Taking A Site Offline To Fix Log4j Security Vulnerability
    I previous wrote about how Google Ads is not impacted by the Log4j security vulnerability but many sites and servers are. So if you have a website that needs to have updates because of the Log4j security issue, do you have to worry if you need to take down the site and Googlebot is unable to reach it?
  • Google AdSense Support Team Going Offline For 18 Days For Holidays
    The Google AdSense support team will be offline from December 17, 2021 to January 4, 2022 - a full 18-days. Google said the team is going offline for the holidays and that you should use the help forums and self help during that 18-day period.
  • Stitched Dino T-Rex
    Here is a photo of the stitched dino t-rex, famed in some Google products, that was made by Lizzi Harvey of Google and actually made it into a Google video. Lizzi shared it on Twitter and said "ahhh t

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

