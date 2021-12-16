Daily Search Forum Recap: December 16, 2021

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

It was a busy day today, we had a massive Google some big indexing or serving issue today. Also early in the morning, the Google Ads interface was offline for an hour or two. Google's product reviews update will continue to roll out right up until around Christmas Eve - hope you all have a relaxing holiday 🙃. The Google AdSense team will, the AdSense support team is offline from December 17, 2021 to January 4, 2022. Google said it is almost impossible to tell which SEO efforts led to ranking improvements. Google Analytics 4 now connects to Google Search Console. Google offered some SEO tips for what you need to do if you need to take down your site to fix Log4j security issues and not see ranking issues.

