Here is a photo of the stitched dino t-rex, famed in some Google products, that was made by Lizzi Harvey of Google and actually made it into a Google video. Lizzi shared it on Twitter and said "ahhh the stitched dino made an appearance!!"

You can see this at the 1:05 mark in this video.

Nice and cool!

