Daily Search Forum Recap: December 14, 2021

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google said its ads platform is not impacted or affected by the Log4j 2 vulnerability, but if you use APIs, make sure to check those. Google Search Console updated its rich results report for reviews snippets and you may see a reduction in objects reported there. Google is testing this empty search box bar - it is interesting. Bing is testing a feature to translate your query. Google Maps is rolling out the busy area feature.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Google Ads Not Affected By Log4j 2 Vulnerability

Over the past few days you may have heard about Log4j and a major vulnerability that allowed hackers to attack unpatched Apache servers - if not, click here to learn more. Google has posted that Google Ads and Google Marketing Platform are not using versions of Log4j affected by the CVE-2021-44228 vulnerability.

Google said that as of December 14th and onwards that the reviews snippet rich results report in Google Search Console may show fewer review objects. This is because Google is no longer showing top-level rating objects in this report.

It looks like Google is testing a more empty style for its search bar. The search bar has no apparent box to enter your query after your query is in the box (that you don't exactly see). It also changes some of the icons to gray without color.

Microsoft Bing seems to be testing a feature to translate your query. Frank Sandtmann sent me a screenshot of Bing in Germany where it offers the option to translate his English query to German.

A few weeks ago, Google announced a new feature named busy area - well, that feature now seems to be rolling out. Several folks started to notice this roll out over the past few days. When you are looking at the Google Maps app, Google will show you if an area is busy by labeling it "busy area" with a pulsating indicator.

Here is a photo I found on Instagram of Google branded food. Or at least the food is labeled with the Google logo and Google name. The red lunch box says "a little help at home, like only Google can."

