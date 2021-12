Google seems to have opened up a new lobby and some new renovations at the Google Washington, D.C. office. In fact, it seemed like they had some opening event with a bunch of masked attendees last week.

I found the photo above on Instagram but here are more photos from the event, which was part of the US-ASEAN Business Council.

This post is part of our daily Search Photo of the Day column, where we find fun and interesting photos related to the search industry and share them with our readers.