Daily Search Forum Recap: December 10, 2024

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Google confirmed last night it is having indexing issues again. Google Search Console Insights will no longer show Google Analytics data. Google updated its crawler documentation to explain how HTTP caching and ETag works. Google says sometimes over optimization can drift towards SEO spam. Bing Webmaster Tools integrated Copilot support is now in beta. Google is testing trending and popular with labels. Google is testing a new design for its search tools.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
-
Google Search Having Indexing Issues Again
Google Search is once again having indexing issues where new content is not showing in the index for all sites. Google wrote this is about a "delayed indexing in Google Search" that is "affecting a small number of sites."
-
Google Search Console Insights Removes Google Analytics Data
Google has dropped Google Analytics data from its Google Search Console Insights tool and reporting. Google posted this notice on social saying, "we're focusing on data from Search Console, no longer including metrics from Google Analytics."
-
Copilot Beta Now Bing Webmaster Tools For 10,000 Users
In October, Microsoft announced it was testing adding Copilot features to Bing Webmaster Tools. This is not showing Copilot data in the performance reports, but rather using Copilot to ask questions about your data and website in Bing Webmaster Tools. Well, now it is officially in beta and Microsoft said 10,000 users now have access to it.
-
Google Crawler Documention Adds HTTP Caching
Google has updated its crawler help documentation to add a new section for HTTP caching, which explains how Google's crawlers handle cache control headers. Google also posted a blog post begging us to let Google cache our pages.
-
Google: Sometimes Over Optimization Drift Towards SEO Spam
Google's John Mueller was asked about over-optimization and if that can cause issues for ranking in Google Search. John replied saying, "Sometimes "over optimization" does drift towards "SEO-spam"."
-
Google Tests Trending & Popular With Labels In Search Results
Google continues its testing of labels and tags in the search results, including trending labels, by showing variations of "trending with" and "popular with" labels and tags added to search result snippets.
-
Google Tests New Search Tools Design
Google Search is testing a new design and user interface for the search tools menu. Instead of it showing below the search bar, it now shows right under the tools button, with a new interface.
-
Man In Santa Shorts At Google Dublin
Here is a photo that I spotted at the Google Dublin office. I guess this Googler wanted to dress up a bit early for Christmas and put on his Santa shorts and ugly Christmas sweater to go to the office that day.
Other Great Search Threads:
- a big heads-up for ecommerce retailers: I'm seeing this now in Chrome Canary. Click the site settings icon and then there's "Store info" with star ratings. Tapping that triggers a Google page sliding up from the bottom with store inf, Glenn Gabe on X
- What is time :-). I thought it was September/October based on a brief check, but it might have actually changed later., John Mueller on Bluesky
Search Engine Land Stories:
- Google Search has delayed indexing issues
- Google details shopping annotations and badges for ads and free listings
- Global ad revenue to top $1 trillion, dominated by Google and Meta
- SEO for ChatGPT search: 4 key observations
- Google clarifies how Google’s crawlers handle cache control headers
- How to measure YouTube ad success with KPIs for every marketing goal
- How to find emerging audience needs using Google Trends
Other Great Search Stories:
Industry & Business
- Cloudflare 2024 Year in Review, Cloudflare
- Google Debuts New Quantum Chip, Error Correction Breakthrough, and Roadmap Details, HPC Wire
- Google Makes New Quantum Computing Breakthrough, New York Times
- Meet Willow, our state-of-the-art quantum chip, Google Blog
- Brussels seeks more information on secret Google-Meta ads deal targeting teens, FT reports, Reuters
- Microsoft Unveils Zero-Water Data Centers to Reduce AI Climate Impact, Bloomberg
Links & Content Marketing
- Are Reciprocal Links Worth It? An Expert SEO Analysis, Backlinko
- 2025 SEO Predictions: Navigating the Content Strategy Shift, Builtvisible
- How to Elevate Your PR Strategies With Competitor Analysis, Screaming Frog
Local & Maps
- Google Maps Platform expanding free usage limits for developers , 9to5Google
- Complete Guide to Google Business Video Verification 2024, GMBapi
- Google Flights' Newest Feature Got Me Ultracheap Plane Tickets on Bucket List Trips, CNET
Mobile & Voice
- Is Apple's Siri Sherlocking* Google Search?, Near Media
- Sora is Here, OpenAI
SEO
- 7 Ways 2024 Shook Up SEO (+Tips for 2025 Success), WordStream
- Does Google Penalize AI Content? New Data Research, Semrush
- How to Find Hidden SEO Opportunities with SERP Gap Analyzer, Semrush
- How to stop the AI you’re using from training with your data, The Verge
- If Hreflang were to go away, what should a multinational business do?, International Web Mastery
- Low Hanging Fruit SEO: Quick Wins for Your Site, Semrush
- Mobile SEO Audit: A 15-Step Guide to Mastering Mobile Search, Andy Drinkwater
- What Is a 404 Error? How It Affects SEO & How to Fix It, Semrush
- Site Reputation Abuse: Is Your Website at Risk?, Moz
PPC
- Google Launches Integrated CMP Setup Globally, PPC News Feed
Search Features
- 3 Google tools to use for last-minute holiday shopping, Google Blog
- Google Redirects to Bing: Here's How to Fix, Cybernews
Other Search
- Go inside the Google Quantum AI lab, Google Blog
- Microsoft’s Mustafa Suleyman on what the industry is getting wrong about AGI, The Verge
- Google’s Year in Search 2024: The top trending searches of the year, Google Blog
