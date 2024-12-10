Daily Search Forum Recap: December 10, 2024

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google confirmed last night it is having indexing issues again. Google Search Console Insights will no longer show Google Analytics data. Google updated its crawler documentation to explain how HTTP caching and ETag works. Google says sometimes over optimization can drift towards SEO spam. Bing Webmaster Tools integrated Copilot support is now in beta. Google is testing trending and popular with labels. Google is testing a new design for its search tools.

