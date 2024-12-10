Daily Search Forum Recap: December 10, 2024

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google confirmed last night it is having indexing issues again. Google Search Console Insights will no longer show Google Analytics data. Google updated its crawler documentation to explain how HTTP caching and ETag works. Google says sometimes over optimization can drift towards SEO spam. Bing Webmaster Tools integrated Copilot support is now in beta. Google is testing trending and popular with labels. Google is testing a new design for its search tools.

  • Google Search Having Indexing Issues Again
    Google Search is once again having indexing issues where new content is not showing in the index for all sites. Google wrote this is about a "delayed indexing in Google Search" that is "affecting a small number of sites."
  • Google Search Console Insights Removes Google Analytics Data
    Google has dropped Google Analytics data from its Google Search Console Insights tool and reporting. Google posted this notice on social saying, "we're focusing on data from Search Console, no longer including metrics from Google Analytics."
  • Copilot Beta Now Bing Webmaster Tools For 10,000 Users
    In October, Microsoft announced it was testing adding Copilot features to Bing Webmaster Tools. This is not showing Copilot data in the performance reports, but rather using Copilot to ask questions about your data and website in Bing Webmaster Tools. Well, now it is officially in beta and Microsoft said 10,000 users now have access to it.
  • Google Crawler Documention Adds HTTP Caching
    Google has updated its crawler help documentation to add a new section for HTTP caching, which explains how Google's crawlers handle cache control headers. Google also posted a blog post begging us to let Google cache our pages.
  • Google: Sometimes Over Optimization Drift Towards SEO Spam
    Google's John Mueller was asked about over-optimization and if that can cause issues for ranking in Google Search. John replied saying, "Sometimes "over optimization" does drift towards "SEO-spam"."
  • Google Tests Trending & Popular With Labels In Search Results
    Google continues its testing of labels and tags in the search results, including trending labels, by showing variations of "trending with" and "popular with" labels and tags added to search result snippets.
  • Google Tests New Search Tools Design
    Google Search is testing a new design and user interface for the search tools menu. Instead of it showing below the search bar, it now shows right under the tools button, with a new interface.
  • Man In Santa Shorts At Google Dublin
    Here is a photo that I spotted at the Google Dublin office. I guess this Googler wanted to dress up a bit early for Christmas and put on his Santa shorts and ugly Christmas sweater to go to the office that day.

