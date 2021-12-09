Daily Search Forum Recap: December 9, 2021

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Google may have also released a search algorithm update for the local and map results, it may be core update related or its own thing - Google has not confirmed it. Google did make a change to the News specific performance report where your impressions may drop, this is a reporting only change but may make things harder to track. Google is now showing two ads in some local packs. Google top stories may use new structured data for defining the logo, since publishers are dropping AMP. Google Ads has a new custom columns design with new metrics and formulas. Google said relevancy and core updates are more than just the text on your page.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Google Local Search Ranking Algorithm Update Last Week
Google may have also pushed out a local search and map algorithm and ranking update over the past week or so. There has been some recent chatter and the Bright Local RankFlux tool has been off the charts for the past couple of weeks.
- Google Search Console Performance Report Updated For Google News - Impression Changes
Google has made some changes to the Google Search Console performance report for Google News where your impressions may drop. Google said this is just a reporting change and the drop in impression doesn't reflect any ranking changes but rather how Google measures and tracks impressions.
- Two Google Ads In Local Pack
Google is now showing up to two ads in the local search results - the local pack. Joy Hawkins spotted it the other day for a search on [lawn care near me] and shared a screenshot where Google's local pack results showed two ads above the organic local listings.
- Google Top Stories Logo May Use Structured Data For Non-AMP Pages
Now that some publishers, like Search Engine Land, are removing AMP because it is no longer a requirement for top stories inclusion, some are noticing weird changes to the publisher's logo Google selects in the top stories section. Google said when you switch off AMP, Google may use a different logo than what you specified in your AMP structured data.
- Google: Relevancy & Core Updates Factors Are More Than Just Text On A Page
Google's John Mueller said on Twitter that when it comes to Google understanding and ranking documents, Google looks at more than just text on a page. He aimed this comment at a question around core updates and a site being hit by a core update.
- Google Ads Custom Columns Design Update With New Metrics & Functions
PPCGreg posted on Twitter that Google Ads has updated the design and look for the custom columns and also added some new metrics and the ability to use functions.
- Google Zurich Trains
Here are some of the trains chugging along past the Google Zurich office. This is from an Instagram video which I modified into a GIF, because GIFs are fun for train videos.
