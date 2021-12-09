Daily Search Forum Recap: December 9, 2021

Dec 9, 2021 • 4:00 pm | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Search Forum Recap
Prev Story
Share This
 

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google may have also released a search algorithm update for the local and map results, it may be core update related or its own thing - Google has not confirmed it. Google did make a change to the News specific performance report where your impressions may drop, this is a reporting only change but may make things harder to track. Google is now showing two ads in some local packs. Google top stories may use new structured data for defining the logo, since publishers are dropping AMP. Google Ads has a new custom columns design with new metrics and formulas. Google said relevancy and core updates are more than just the text on your page.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Google Local Search Ranking Algorithm Update Last Week
    Google may have also pushed out a local search and map algorithm and ranking update over the past week or so. There has been some recent chatter and the Bright Local RankFlux tool has been off the charts for the past couple of weeks.
  • Google Search Console Performance Report Updated For Google News - Impression Changes
    Google has made some changes to the Google Search Console performance report for Google News where your impressions may drop. Google said this is just a reporting change and the drop in impression doesn't reflect any ranking changes but rather how Google measures and tracks impressions.
  • Two Google Ads In Local Pack
    Google is now showing up to two ads in the local search results - the local pack. Joy Hawkins spotted it the other day for a search on [lawn care near me] and shared a screenshot where Google's local pack results showed two ads above the organic local listings.
  • Google Top Stories Logo May Use Structured Data For Non-AMP Pages
    Now that some publishers, like Search Engine Land, are removing AMP because it is no longer a requirement for top stories inclusion, some are noticing weird changes to the publisher's logo Google selects in the top stories section. Google said when you switch off AMP, Google may use a different logo than what you specified in your AMP structured data.
  • Google: Relevancy & Core Updates Factors Are More Than Just Text On A Page
    Google's John Mueller said on Twitter that when it comes to Google understanding and ranking documents, Google looks at more than just text on a page. He aimed this comment at a question around core updates and a site being hit by a core update.
  • Google Ads Custom Columns Design Update With New Metrics & Functions
    PPCGreg posted on Twitter that Google Ads has updated the design and look for the custom columns and also added some new metrics and the ability to use functions.
  • Google Zurich Trains
    Here are some of the trains chugging along past the Google Zurich office. This is from an Instagram video which I modified into a GIF, because GIFs are fun for train videos.

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

Analytics

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

Mobile & Voice

SEO

PPC

Search Features

Other Search

Feedback:

Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, you can follow us on Facebook and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or just contact us the old fashion way.

Previous story: Two Google Ads In Local Pack
 
blog comments powered by Disqus