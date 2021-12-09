Daily Search Forum Recap: December 9, 2021

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google may have also released a search algorithm update for the local and map results, it may be core update related or its own thing - Google has not confirmed it. Google did make a change to the News specific performance report where your impressions may drop, this is a reporting only change but may make things harder to track. Google is now showing two ads in some local packs. Google top stories may use new structured data for defining the logo, since publishers are dropping AMP. Google Ads has a new custom columns design with new metrics and formulas. Google said relevancy and core updates are more than just the text on your page.

