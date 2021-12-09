Google Top Stories Logo May Use Structured Data For Non-AMP Pages

Now that some publishers, like Search Engine Land, are removing AMP because it is no longer a requirement for top stories inclusion, some are noticing weird changes to the publisher's logo Google selects in the top stories section. Google said when you switch off AMP, Google may use a different logo than what you specified in your AMP structured data.

Danny Sullivan of Google said "if you shift off AMP, the AMP derived logos aren't used (which makes sense)." But Google may be looking for ways to standardize this more, Danny said there is "no guarantee or set timing, but we are exploring ways to have the same type of AMP-style logo system work through structured data for non-AMP pages."

Kyle Sutton asked Danny about this a month ago on Twitter:

It should be using what you specify as a logo in structured data AMP or not. — Danny Sullivan (@dannysullivan) November 12, 2021

Then just last night, Danny responded:

So if you shift off AMP, the AMP derived logos aren't used (which makes sense). No guarantee or set timing, but we are exploring ways to have the same type of AMP-style logo system work through structured data for non-AMP pages. — Danny Sullivan (@dannysullivan) December 8, 2021

Which is why I think sometimes you may see different logos from the same publisher sometimes - if they are testing turning off AMP?

Interesting issue: two different logos for the same publisher in Top Stories. And it's a different logo from the one defined in the NewsArticle SD. pic.twitter.com/8Va7aqyPZ3 — Barry Adams 📰 (@badams) November 10, 2021

You'd think there would be a standard way to submit this to Google, either through structured data or maybe the publisher center?

Forum discussion at Twitter.