Google Top Stories Logo May Use Structured Data For Non-AMP Pages

Dec 9, 2021
Now that some publishers, like Search Engine Land, are removing AMP because it is no longer a requirement for top stories inclusion, some are noticing weird changes to the publisher's logo Google selects in the top stories section. Google said when you switch off AMP, Google may use a different logo than what you specified in your AMP structured data.

Danny Sullivan of Google said "if you shift off AMP, the AMP derived logos aren't used (which makes sense)." But Google may be looking for ways to standardize this more, Danny said there is "no guarantee or set timing, but we are exploring ways to have the same type of AMP-style logo system work through structured data for non-AMP pages."

Kyle Sutton asked Danny about this a month ago on Twitter:

Then just last night, Danny responded:

Which is why I think sometimes you may see different logos from the same publisher sometimes - if they are testing turning off AMP?

You'd think there would be a standard way to submit this to Google, either through structured data or maybe the publisher center?

