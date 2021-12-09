Google: Relevancy & Core Updates Factors Are More Than Just Text On A Page

Google's John Mueller said on Twitter that when it comes to Google understanding and ranking documents, Google looks at more than just text on a page. He aimed this comment at a question around core updates and a site being hit by a core update.

John said on Twitter "Relevance involves a lot of factors, it's not just the "text" on the page. I'd take a look at the blog post."

The blog post he is referring to is the Google core update advice post where Google lists out a huge number of factors or areas a site owner should look at when it comes to their content.

While the focus might be on content, content goes well beyond just text on a page. So review the advice Google laid out for these updates and make the necessary changes.

Here are those tweets:

Relevance involves a lot of factors, it's not just the "text" on the page. I'd take a look at the blog post. — 🧀 John 🧀 (@JohnMu) December 8, 2021

