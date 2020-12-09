Daily Search Forum Recap: December 9, 2020

Dec 9, 2020
Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Google: We Give Guidance & Provide Transparency On Core Updates
    Google's Danny Sullivan said that Google does and did provide "transparency and guidance" around its core updates. He said on Twitter "my response is that we're giving a lot of things to consider. That page doesn't guarantee doing all these things somehow equates to improve ranking."
  • Google's John Mueller Gives SEO Clues To Site Owner
    Chris Dicker, the Managing Director at Trusted Reviews, has been asking for advice on "traffic loss after traffic loss" for the site Trustedreviews.com. Google's John Mueller dropped some hints after "briefly" looking at the site and thread.
  • Google Search "Learn More About" Within People Also Ask
    Google seems to be testing or rolling out a new feature in the people also ask section named "learn more about." It shows a box that basically teaches you more about the topic you searched for.
  • Google Mobile Search Sharable GIFs Carousel
    This is a cute mobile search feature, where Google is showing you a carousel of GIFs that you can click on to share with your friends. It is query dependent, and will match relevant GIFs to your query.
  • Google Guaranteed Testing New Badge Design
    It looks like Google is testing a new design for the Google Guaranteed badge or icon. The previous design was a green circle with a white check mark inside of it. The new design is more in Google colors, it is a shield with a checkmark in it, using Google colored lines.
  • The Google Chanukah Decorations Are Live For 2020
    Generally when Chanukah/Hanukkah falls out in early December, like it does this year, Google launches the Chanukah decorations before the other holiday decorations for Christmas or Kwanzaa. This year, Chanukah starts this Thursday night, December 10 so the decorations were added last night, Tuesday, December 8th.
  • Windy Day Hat At Google In Rafters
    Here is an old photo but recently added to Instagram by Jeffrey Carlyle of Google who posted that it took him "over a year to notice the hat from "Windy Day" hidden away in the rafters."

