Daily Search Forum Recap: December 8, 2021

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google released their annual top searches lists for 2021. Google spoke about its efforts around inclusive language in regards to crawling, indexing and ranking in Google Search. Google is now crawling yet over HTTP/3, but is over HTTP/2. Google Ads image extensions is coming to desktop in the coming weeks, plus more news around image extensions. Also, digital marketers mostly like to specializes in an area and not generalize.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Google Ads Image Extensions Come To Desktop & More

Google announced that image extensions for Google Ads is rolling out to desktop ads now. Note, it launched for mobile ads in May 2021. Also, Google Ads image extensions now supports dynamic image extensions for any language and you can use stock images as well for these image ad extensions.

Google has published this years year in review for the top searches it saw in 2021. From COVID vaccine, to Dogecoin and AMC stock to Alec Baldwin to Simone Biles and Dune and Gabby Petito and of course Squid Game. Those and more were all in the top searches globally for terms people searched in 2021.

Google's John Mueller and Martin Splitt had two special guests on their podcast show this week to talk about how Google approaches inclusive language in search - a topic we briefly covered only once before over here. The two guests were Zineb Ait Bahajji and Bruno Cartoni who work on this area at Google.

Google's John Mueller confirmed that Googlebot is not yet crawling over HTTP/3 yet. He said if you do implement HTTP/3 for your site, it doesn't mean it won't benefit your users and thus possibly your core web vitals metrics. But Googlebot won't crawl over it yet.

Azeem posted a Twitter poll a while back asking the digital marketing community if they prefer to specialize in a specific niche of marketing or be more of a generalist in their job. He asked "In today's job market, would you rather be a specialist - focusing on one specific channel (i.e. PPC, SEO etc), or a generalist?"

Here is a photo from the Google Sydney, Australia office showcasing a pool table or billiards room with multiple pool tables, Christmas lights and the illuminated Google logo.

