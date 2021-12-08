Poll: Search Marketers Prefer To Specialize In Their Job

Azeem posted a Twitter poll a while back asking the digital marketing community if they prefer to specialize in a specific niche of marketing or be more of a generalist in their job. He asked "In today's job market, would you rather be a specialist - focusing on one specific channel (i.e. PPC, SEO etc), or a generalist?"

About 60% of the 500 plus people who responded said they would prefer to specialize, whereas 40% said they would prefer to be a generalist.

Here is that poll:

Curious.



In today's job market, would you rather be a specialist - focusing on one specific channel (i.e. PPC, SEO etc), or a generalist? (working on multiple channels) — Azeem (@AzeemDigital) November 11, 2021

This is a topic I spoke to John Shehata about a while back as well.

