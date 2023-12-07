Daily Search Forum Recap: December 7, 2023

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Google launched Gemini, its next-level AI, and it is in Bard already and being tested in SGE. Google may have a new local ranking factor that looks at business operating hours. John Mueller and Danny Sullivan deleted some tweets, one was very concerning. Google is testing export to Gmail and Docs in SGE. Google is temporarily allowing some advertisers to opt out of the search partner network. Google seems to have launched the full-width image packs with more details.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Google Gemini, Next Level AI, Comes To Bard & Coming To SGE
Google announced its latest AI advancements named Gemini yesterday, calling it the most capable AI models yet. It is already baked into Bard and it is being tested in SGE, the Search Generative Experience.
- Report: Google Local Ranking Now Looks If A Business Is Open Or Closed (Business Hours)
Joy Hawkin and team posted about a new Google local ranking factor - the factor is is if a business is currently listed as open or closed based on its business hours. She said businesses that are currently closed are now ranking lower than they did a few weeks or so ago. According to this report, Google's local ranking now looks at business hours of operation.
- When Googlers Delete Posts On X (Twitter) - Did Google Rollback HCU?
I've been noticing that Danny Sullivan, Google's Search Liaison, has been removing posts from his X (formerly Twitter) account a lot. I also noticed on select posts, John Mueller from Google has also done that but a lot less often.
- Google To Allow Advertisers To Opt Out Temporarily To Search Partner Network Even For PMax Campaigns
AdWeek posted that Google Ads is now allowing advertisers to temporarily opt out of the Search Partner Network in Search and Shopping ad campaigns, even if they are using Performance Max (PMAX) and Universal App Campaigns. Previously, PMAX campaigns could not opt-out.
- Google Search Full Width Image Pack With More Details Now Live
Google seems to have rolled out its full-width and larger image pack search results interface. It comes with not just the large full-width image pack we covered in 2021, but also includes the images image description, and site name and also more filters at the top right.
- Google SGE Tests Export To Gmail & Google Docs
Google SGE, the Search Generative Experience, is testing the ability to export the responses it provides to your queries to Gmail and Google Docs. There is an export button on the left of the query box that lets you do this.
- Googler Running From SEOs (Running With...)
Okay, my headline was a joke. Here you have Danny Sullivan, the Google Search Liaison, running with a pack of SEOs before the Brighton SEO event a few weeks back. It was an organized run at the event a
Other Great Search Threads:
- Why do parents make good SEOs? They have a lot of patience with crawlers., John Mueller on X
- @BritneyMuller Thanks for posting, Britney - I've passed it on, but also, you can use the "..." menu to submit feedback on these in general., John Mueller on X
- @zacharynado pointed out this stat we'd put in the white paper that in retrospect deserves calling attention to. During our Gemini Ultra training run, we had a goodput measure of 97% (goodput: the time spent computing useful, Jeff Dean on X
- The training infrastructure for Gemini Ultra is fascinating. They trained data parallel across multiple TPUv4 Superpods (4096 TPUs) in multiple datacenters. Insane that their network speeds are good enough to sync the gradient, Johannes Hagemann on X
Search Engine Land Stories:
- Google advertisers can now opt out of Search Network
- Google is testing its Gemini AI model in Search
- 10 ways to leverage generative AI for advanced SEO
- Google Analytics 4 audiences are rolled out on Google Ads
- 9 tips for aligning SEO with the B2B buyer’s journey
- Data providers: Google November 2023 core update was more volatile than the October 2023 core update
- How to create cross-functional SEO and PR teams for enterprises
Other Great Search Stories:
Industry & Business
- CEO of the Year 2023: Sam Altman, TIME
- Report: 2024 AI Outlook for Digital Agency Leaders, Duda
- How big tech companies like Google, Meta influence academic research, Washington Post
- Sergey Brin stayed in Google office till 1 am to work on Gemini AI: 'Top tier engineer', Money Control
Links & Content Marketing
- Key Trends in Content Marketing 2024: 67 Predictions, Content Marketing Institute
- LinkedIn Collaborative Articles — Worth It, Or Nope?, SuccessWorks
- How This FORTUNE Brand Studio Exec Built a Content Business, Content Marketing Institute
- Top 10 Content Repurposing Tools for 2024, Semrush
Local & Maps
- Rich Snippet Review Abuse, Organic CTR, LSA Reviewjacking Part 2, Near Media
- 30 Google Business Profile Photos Your Local Business Can Easily Take — Illustrated, Moz
Mobile & Voice
- Apple has new free AI & Machine Learning tools, AppleInsider
- Apple launches MLX machine-learning framework for Apple Silicon, Computerworld
- Voice-to-text: The future of search?, Yoast
SEO
- 9 Benefits of SEO for Your Business, Semrush
- A Complete SEO Monitoring Guide: 6 Top Tracking Tools & Metrics, Semrush
- Best SEO Newsletters: Top Picks to Help You Master SEO, Semrush
- Build a Business Case to Get an International SEO Investment Approved for 2024, Moz
- noindex and nofollow: Comprehensive SEO Implementation Guide, Portent
- Podcast SEO: Your Guide to Ranking (+ Successful Examples), Semrush
- Why Are Headings Important For SEO?, Koozai
PPC
- Policy update: Aggregators in the United States and Canada can now participate in vehicle ads, Google Merchant Center Help
- Updates to Cryptocurrencies and related products policy (December 2023), Google Advertising Policies Help
Other Search
- Google CEO Sundar Pichai on Gemini and the coming age of AI, MIT Technology Review
- Google Search results are showing Reddit URLs altered to include a slur, Ars Technica
- Google unveils Gemini, Platformer
- Meet Gemini AI, Google's ChatGPT Killer, Gizmodo
Feedback:
Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, on Threads, Mastodon and Bluesky and you can follow us on Facebook and on Google News and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or just contact us the old fashion way.