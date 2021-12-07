Daily Search Forum Recap: December 7, 2021

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Google had another Google Ads bug impacting ad spend, this time with tROAS and maximize conversion value. Bing now lets you search for local inventory, store hours, reviews and much more. Google Business Profiles now let you edit healthcare facility accepted health insurance details. Google's John Mueller gave some advice on what to do if your author changed his or her name. Google is testing a new design and layout for key moment video featured snippets.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Google Ads Spending Bug Again This Time Impacting tROAS & Maximize Conversion Value
We have yet another Google Ads spending bug to report, this one was related to Google advertisers using Target ROAS or Maximize Conversion Value bid strategies on some campaigns on December 2, 2021. These advertiser may have experienced "spending fluctuations."
- Google Tests New Key Moments Video Feature Snippets Layout
Google is testing a new layout for the key moments video featured snippets layout in Google Search results. Instead of placing a wider video at the top with the text below, Google is placing a smaller video at the top but with the text on the right side of the video.
- Bing Local Store Search For Inventory & More
Bing announced last week that you can now search Bing and Bing Local for store stock availability and choose to buy online and pick up in-store. I honestly wasn't sure if it was new, because often Microsoft will repost the same news over and over again, espesially around the holidays to remind searchers about features.
- Google On How To Handle Changing An Author's Names
Sometimes people change their names, for legal reasons, maybe when they get married, maybe they go from a pseudonym to using their real name. What do you do if you change your name or your author on your web site changes their name - how will Google handle it from an SEO perspective?
- Google Business Profile Adds Accepted Health Insurance Option
As expected, Google is now letting health providers and facilities to go into their Google Business Profile and select the insurances they accept. This option should be under the info tab, then a section named "Accepted Health Insurance" should show up for your facility.
- Down The Google Escalator
Here is a video I found on Instagram from the Google Zurich office representing what some people see after a Google algorithm update. Yep, going down the Google escalator and saying goodbye.
