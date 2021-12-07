Google Business Profile Adds Accepted Health Insurance Option

As expected, Google is now letting health providers and facilities to go into their Google Business Profile and select the insurances they accept. This option should be under the info tab, then a section named "Accepted Health Insurance" should show up for your facility.

Here is what the option looks like in the Google Business Profile manager. Again, it says "Accepted health insurance: Add or remove health insurance payers and networks."

Last week, Google announced this feature was coming when it said searchers will be able to filter health providers by insurance providers directly in Google Search.

This was spotted Carolyn Hajnasiewicz, a GMB Product Expert, and posted in the Local Search Forums who said the list of insurance options are just too many in the drop down. She said "this is a drop down listing hundreds of providers, I need our corporate pharmacy team to review and identify which payers and networks apply to our Pharmacies so I can then update the "Accepted Health Insurance" data in our Pharmacy's Google Business Profiles accordingly and with the most accuracy."

