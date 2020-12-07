Daily Search Forum Recap: December 7, 2020

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Should Google Have Not Released The December 2020 Core Update When It Did?
As you know, Google released the December 2020 broad core update at 1pm ET on December 3, 2020. This was after Black Friday (November 27) and Cyber Monday (November 30) but before the actual holiday season - Chanukah is Thursday night (December 10th) and Christmas is later this month. Was this the right time to release a core update or should Google have held off until after January 1st?
- Google: Passage Indexing & The December Core Update Are Not Bundled
There has been some speculation or questions if Google, along with the December 2020 core update, released the passage indexing feature. Google did say passage indexing would be live by the end of the year, so is it live?
- Google Does Read Unsupported Structured Data But Won't Result In Rich Results
Google's John Mueller said on Twitter that Google is able to read unsupported structured data, structured data that is in the schema.org docs but is not listed by Google as something they support on the Google developers site. But I would not expect you to see rich results from any of those unsupported structured data schema elements.
- Google Local Reviews Tests "New" Label
It looks like Google is testing a new label in the local business reviews for recently added reviews on businesses. The label says "new" and it is an outlined box. Here is a screen shot that Darcy shared with me on Twitter.
- Google My Business Phone Support Returns
It looks like Google has now re-enabled the ability for businesses to request phone support from the Google My Business team. This feature went away during when COVID hit but now it seems to be back, as Ben Fisher noted on Twitter the other day.
- Vlog #97: Alan Rabinowitz On Nofollow Links Being Counted By Google (Part One)
Alan Rabinowitz got started doing SEO in the early days of Google and he is the CEO of a company named SEO Image. He got started when he was trying to figure out how he can get his art web site to rank well in the search engines...
- Apple App Store Icon Trophies
It looks like Apple is creating physical trophies, similar to the YouTube Creator Awards buttons, for those who won the Apple App Store app of the year awards. Here is Andres Canella of the Wakeout
