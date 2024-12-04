Daily Search Forum Recap: December 4, 2024

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google's November 2024 core update is a week overdue and still shaking things up. Google Search Console refreshes its emails. Bing has this see results only from feature. Google Search web rendering service caches up to 30 days. Google has these interactive events steps in Google Search.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

A Week Overdue, Google November 2024 Core Update Still Causing Volatility

We are now over a week past the estimated time the Google November 2024 core update was expected to be done and it seems to still be causing a lot of ranking volatility in the Google Search results. The update was expected to be done two weeks after it first started rolling out and now we are three weeks and two from when it first launched.

Google announced that it has modernized and refreshed the emails that are sent out from Google Search Console. Google wrote, "Starting today your Search Console emails are looking more modern and refreshed."

We knew Google's web rendering service (WRS) does its own thing with caching but now a new post from Gary Illyes and Martin Splitt of Google said the "WRS caches everything for up to 30 days." This is done to help "preserve the site's crawl budget for other crawl tasks," Google wrote.

Google has a newish way to search for events in specific regions. If you do a search for events in a region, like Las Vegas, Google will then try to get you to narrow down that search by asking you what type of event, and then it will keep going to drill you down even deeper.

Bing Search can now place a button under a search result snippet that triggers a site command to restrict the search results to only show results from that domain. The button reads, "See results only from [domain]."

Here is a photo from the super fancy Google Pier 57 location in New York City. You can see that there is this neat and futuristic lounge area with this super wide screen.

Feedback:

