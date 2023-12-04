Daily Search Forum Recap: December 4, 2023

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Looks like there was a big rumbling this weekend with major volatility in the Google search results. Google now supports new vacation rental structured data. Google LSA reviews can be hijacked. Google Merchant Center Next rules and supplemental feeds will be coming early next year. Google Groups gets a big visibility boost in Google Search. Google Search Central posted a cute countdown of 2023 page. Google launched its Chanukah decorations in the search results. And I posted another vlog with Dave DiGregorio on local SEO.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Google Search Algorithm Ranking Update Winter Blast Continues
Last week we reported on the early signs of big Google Search ranking volatility, fluctuations, chatter within the search results. We just don't know if that was related to the ongoing November 2023 reviews update, tremors from the recently completed November 2023 core update or something new and unrelated to those two updates.
- Google Search Adds Vacation Rental Structured Data, Rich Results & Reporting
Google has announced it now supports new structured data for vacation rentals, which adds rich results to the Google Search results for vacation rental listing pages. With that, Google also announced a new Google Search Console and an updated Rich Results testing tool for this structured data.
- Google Merchant Center Next To Support Rules & Supplemental Feeds Early Next Year
Google has confirmed that it will begin supporting rules & supplemental feeds in early next year for Google Merchant Center Next. Google added that all existing rules will continue to function after migrating and if you need them now, you can switch back to the legacy Google Merchant Center until then.
- Google Groups Gets Ranking Boost In Google Search?
It seems like Google Search is now giving its old Google Groups forum area a massive ranking and visibility boost in the Google Search results. This started a couple of months ago and it may be related to Google surfacing more hidden gems around then? I am not sure.
- Report: Google Local Service Ads Reviews Being Hijacked
There are some reports of the reviews left on some Google Local Service Ads that say those reviews are being hijacked. In a sense, the reviews are being taken from one local listing and placed on another.
- Google Search Central Countdown 2023 Microsite
Google launched a special page on its Search Central portal with a countdown to 2023. This page has these hidden doors that contain resources that they found interesting or were otherwise noteworthy to the Search Central team in 2023.
- Google Hanukkah Decorations Are Live For 2023
Hanukkah (aka Chanukah) starts this coming Thursday night, December 7th. Google has added its Hanukkah decorations to the Google Search results interface to celebrate. Google does this every year and I expect to see the same rollout in the coming weeks for Christmas and Kawanzaa but for now, since Chanukah is in the coming days, we have the Hanukkah decorations live at Google Search.
- Super G Google Log In Bush Landscape Design
Outside of the Android building in Mountain View, California, at the GooglePlex, is this bush that was carved into the Google super G logo. I've never seen that done to landscaping before but I found
- Vlog #251: Dave DiGregorio On Local SEO Business Strategy, Evolution & Culture
In part one with Dave DiGregorio we spoke about his journey from working in sports memorabilia to getting into SEO. Then, in part two we talked about some local pack reductions, diversifying your local SEO efforts, the services feature, and the amazing SEO community...
Other Great Search Threads:
- AdSense Earnings and Observations - December 2023, WebmasterWorld
- Gemini news -> Google quietly delayed Gemini's public launch from next week to January 2024, a source says as the LLM doesn't reliably handle some non-English queries "A key challenge for the Gemini team is making sure the primary mo, Glenn Gabe on X
- Has anyone used this new video campaign feature in Google Ads? Only visible if you haven't selected a marketing objective. Different text shows for different accounts. And they boxes are greyed out, not selectable yet!, Gil Gildner on X
- And testing is continuing for the rich images element: Google today showed 2 rows with 6 square images each., Frank Sandtmann on Mastodon
- Layers of results -> Google's "Things to know" SERP feature has been surfacing more and more with the recent changes in the search results. They often provide a featured snippet-like result for each subtopic, but I'm seeing ULTRA "Things to know" with *mu, Glenn Gabe on X
- Is this event mentioned under the App result on Google is an actual event or an app update?. Pls check the video attached., Shameem Adhikarath on X
- Introducing the #SEO Advent Calendar! I'm super excited to launch this fun and festive initiative. Subscribe here. What you get: Actionable tips every morning, delivered to your inbox, Alizee Baudez on X
Search Engine Land Stories:
- Google Merchant Center Next will soon support rules and supplemental feeds
- Meta to launch Threads in the EU within weeks
- Reddit launches new Conversation Placement ad formats
- The latest jobs in search marketing
- Why a content gap analysis should be part of your SEO strategy
- How to combine Google Ads with other channels to retarget, nurture and convert
- 9 SEO tactics for the holiday period
Other Great Search Stories:
Analytics
Industry & Business
- Google reaches $27 million employee settlement, Semafor
- Federal judge vows to investigate Google for intentionally destroying chats, The Verge
- How Elon Musk and Larry Page’s AI Debate Led to OpenAI and an Industry Boom, New York Times
- OpenAI Committed to Buying $51 Million of AI Chips From a Startup Backed by CEO Sam Altman, Wired
- Public Speaking Tips: 23 Lessons Learned While Preparing for My First Public Speaking Gig in SEO, Corina Burri
- SEO Salary Survey 2023 [Industry Research], Ahrefs
Links & Content Marketing
- Link Building for Local Businesses — Whiteboard Friday, Moz
- OpenAI’s Drama Should Teach Marketers These 2 Lessons, Content Marketing Institute
- How to Think About Expanding Your Brand's Footprint in a Post-HCU World, Trusthetics
Local & Maps
- How to find the elevation for your location on Google Maps, Android Police
- Do Searchers Use Pack Results?, LSA Review Abuses, Google's Failed Review Moderation, Near Media
- There is a big flaw that Apple Maps must fix in order to compete with Google Maps, PhoneArena
- What do you think about the new colors in Google Maps? [Poll], 9to5Google
Mobile & Voice
- Global Smartwatch Market Rebounds; Huawei and Fire-Boltt Hit New Peaks, Counterpoint
- Transcription on Mac: when to use Siri or other AI options, AppleInsider
SEO
- How the Google Search Algorithm Works: A Zero-Fluff Guide, Semrush
- SEO Marketing: A Beginner’s Guide to Ranking Higher, semr
- 11 Author Page Examples that Brilliantly Demonstrate E-E-A-T, Digitaloft
- Detailed Q2: Analysing The SEO Playbook of Digital Goliaths In-Depth, Every Quarter, Detailed
- Guide on AI product descriptions for ecommerce, Key Trends
- Impact of Google SGE (Search Generative Experience) on SEO, Human Level
- Managing Webpages Resources for Efficient Crawling and Rendering, Merj
- SEO Projects for Code Freeze, Stephanie Briggs
PPC
- Google Ads Recommendations—What You Need to Know, Dagmar Marketing
- Retargeting With Cookies - How to Do It in 2024?, Data Driven U
- How To Fix Invalid Real Number Unit Pricing Measure in Google Merchant Center, FeedArmy
Search Features
Other Search
- Microsoft Copilot is now generally available, Bing Search Blog
- Scoop: OpenAI delays launch of custom GPT store until early 2024, Axios
- The Year of ChatGPT and Living Generatively, Wired
- Google Postpones Big AI Launch as OpenAI Zooms Ahead, The Information
- Improving Text Classification Resilience and Efficiency with RETVec, Google Online Security Blog
Feedback:
Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, on Threads, Mastodon and Bluesky and you can follow us on Facebook and on Google News and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or just contact us the old fashion way.