Google Groups Gets Ranking Boost In Google Search?

It seems like Google Search is now giving its old Google Groups forum area a massive ranking and visibility boost in the Google Search results. This started a couple of months ago and it may be related to Google surfacing more hidden gems around then? I am not sure.

Brian Freiesleben posted about this on X saying, "Google Groups conversations are indexed and can rank well. Maybe this is related to Google's recent preference for UGC in SERPs...you can see a huge jump in rank starting this October."

Here are some of the charts and screenshots he shared:

Google Groups conversations are indexed and can rank well 👀 maybe this is related to Google's recent preference for UGC in SERPs...you can see a huge jump in rank starting this October. pic.twitter.com/Uz9ymH5lER — Brian Freiesleben (@type_SEO) December 1, 2023

The overall amount of KWs ranking hasn't really changed much over the past few years...just traffic has jumped a ton which I attribute to stronger rankings pic.twitter.com/lIzSXQBpud — Brian Freiesleben (@type_SEO) December 1, 2023

Glenn Gabe took a quick look and noticed the uptick as well:

Well, something is going on there. Wow. pic.twitter.com/FJFmNSXVI1 — Glenn Gabe (@glenngabe) December 1, 2023

And so did Lily Ray:

Wait this seems related https://t.co/tNwCooFdAp — Lily Ray 😏 (@lilyraynyc) December 1, 2023

I am not sure exactly what is up, but this does raise your eye brow a bit...

