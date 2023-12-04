Google Groups Gets Ranking Boost In Google Search?

Dec 4, 2023 • 7:21 am | comments (6) by | Filed Under Google Search Engine Optimization
It seems like Google Search is now giving its old Google Groups forum area a massive ranking and visibility boost in the Google Search results. This started a couple of months ago and it may be related to Google surfacing more hidden gems around then? I am not sure.

Brian Freiesleben posted about this on X saying, "Google Groups conversations are indexed and can rank well. Maybe this is related to Google's recent preference for UGC in SERPs...you can see a huge jump in rank starting this October."

Here are some of the charts and screenshots he shared:

Glenn Gabe took a quick look and noticed the uptick as well:

And so did Lily Ray:

I am not sure exactly what is up, but this does raise your eye brow a bit...

Forum discussion at X.

