Google Search Central Countdown 2023 Microsite

Google launched a special page on its Search Central portal with a countdown of 2023. This page has these hidden doors that contain resources that they found interesting or were otherwise noteworthy to the Search Central team in 2023.

You can access it over here but you should check it out daily to see what resources put in each day.

Here is a GIF of it in action on Sunday:

Google wrote on the page, "Throughout the month of December, we'll be sharing resources that we found interesting or were otherwise noteworthy to us in 2023. Each door is only open for a single day, so be sure to come back and see what's behind the doors in December."

Google wrote on X, As we're starting December, we thought we should recap what happened at Google Search Central this year. For that, we made a little countdown to highlight one of our blog posts, videos, podcast episodes or other content each day. Go check it out at http://goo.gle/sc-eoy-countdown-2023 !"

There is this fun thread on Mastodon with Googlers and SEOs joking around about the page.

Nice cute touch Google!

Forum discussion at Mastodon and X.